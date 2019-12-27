SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.70

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.70 ($40.35) and last traded at €34.56 ($40.19), with a volume of 7378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($39.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S92 shares. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.