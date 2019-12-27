FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,046.00

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.76) and last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.65), with a volume of 10151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.84).

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 915.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 834.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

