Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $613.80

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 613.80 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.95), with a volume of 110805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598.40 ($7.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 560.93 ($7.38).

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 559.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

