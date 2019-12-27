Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.62

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €93.62 ($108.86) and last traded at €93.64 ($108.88), with a volume of 16689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €93.22 ($108.40).

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.91.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

