XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $826.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

