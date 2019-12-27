Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
