Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weyco Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyco Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

