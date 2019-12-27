United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $43.31 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $56.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,458,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

