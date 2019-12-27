Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

