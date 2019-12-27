SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWR. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

SPWR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.19. SunPower has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $16,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after acquiring an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 837,011 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 515,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

