ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 154.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.