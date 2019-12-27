B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $686.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.