Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

