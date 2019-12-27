Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

