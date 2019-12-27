Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Paychex stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

