BidaskClub Lowers Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Strong Sell

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.42. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

