BidaskClub Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to “Strong-Buy”

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of LOGI opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 102,453 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 470,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

