Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Up 101.4% in December

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the November 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

