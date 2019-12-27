Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Increases By 105.6%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 28th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MBOT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.98.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MBOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
