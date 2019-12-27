Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

RRBI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

