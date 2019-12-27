BidaskClub Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,056,000 after purchasing an additional 235,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,634 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

