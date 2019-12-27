BidaskClub Upgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

MYOK opened at $74.60 on Friday. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,391,646 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

