Short Interest in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expands By 117.3%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the November 28th total of 823,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

