Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

