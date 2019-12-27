Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts have commented on ORTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Denny’s Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Denny’s Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Zacks: Middlesex Water Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Middlesex Water Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Orchard Therapeutics PLC – Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Orchard Therapeutics PLC – Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: Brokerages Set $85.00 Price Target for Viad Corp
Zacks: Brokerages Set $85.00 Price Target for Viad Corp
The Western Union Company Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
The Western Union Company Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Countryside Properties PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Countryside Properties PLC Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report