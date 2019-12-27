The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 44.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

