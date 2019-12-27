Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 416.83 ($5.48).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (up previously from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 459.82 ($6.05) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Countryside Properties will post 3258.9997988 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

