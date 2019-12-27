Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.