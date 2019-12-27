Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$491,499.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes sold 87,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$491,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,196.38.

Richard Allan Howes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$705,439.00.

TSE DPM opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.86. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

