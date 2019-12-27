Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Buys $97,400.00 in Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

SPN stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

