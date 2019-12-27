Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total value of C$532,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,558,643.

John Friedrichsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, John Friedrichsen sold 7,200 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$688,320.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$991.42 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

