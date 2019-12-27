Reviewing Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) & AgroFresh Solutions (NYSE:AGFS)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kaleyra alerts:

This table compares Kaleyra and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.79 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.96

Kaleyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% AgroFresh Solutions -20.80% -8.99% -3.61%

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kaleyra and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.11%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.84%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

Kaleyra beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.