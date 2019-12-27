$0.36 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

