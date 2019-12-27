Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock worth $10,442,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 45.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.36 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc This Quarter
$0.36 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co to Announce $1.23 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co to Announce $1.23 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co to Announce $1.02 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co to Announce $1.02 EPS
Limoneira Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Limoneira Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Precision BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Precision BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report