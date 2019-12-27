Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.19 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

