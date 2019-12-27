Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Limoneira by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

