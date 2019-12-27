Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

