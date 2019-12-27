Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Analyst Recommendations for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Latest News

Limoneira Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Precision BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
CPS Technologies Upgraded at ValuEngine
Greif Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
GoPro Downgraded by ValuEngine
