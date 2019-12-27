Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

BSMX stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

