Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:GEF opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 135.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

