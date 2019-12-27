GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 59.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GoPro by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

