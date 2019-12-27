GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64.
In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 59.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GoPro by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
