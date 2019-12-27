Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.