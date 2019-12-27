Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

