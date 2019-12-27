Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Value Line by 85.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

