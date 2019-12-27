Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDU. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.87.

EDU stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $128.80.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,436 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

