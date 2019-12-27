Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE ELS opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

