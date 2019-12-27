Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

ERYP stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Erytech Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.