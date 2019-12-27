OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.24. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,013,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Precision BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Precision BioSciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
CPS Technologies Upgraded at ValuEngine
CPS Technologies Upgraded at ValuEngine
Greif Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Greif Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine
GoPro Downgraded by ValuEngine
GoPro Downgraded by ValuEngine
Peoples Financial Services Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Peoples Financial Services Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report