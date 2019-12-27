OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.24. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,013,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.74.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.