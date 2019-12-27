First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE FBP opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after acquiring an additional 377,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,300,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951,270 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.