CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.83. CounterPath shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 40,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

