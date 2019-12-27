Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $56.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$129,395.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,538,338.54.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

