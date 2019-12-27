Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

12/25/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Eagle Materials is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/4/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2019 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2019 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

